New Delhi, October 14: The Union Public Service Commission has released the written result of Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 on Wednesday. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in to view and download their result for the CAPF Examination that was conducted on August 8, 2021.The candidates who have cleared the examination have qualified for Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

The qualified candidates have to register themselves "on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in," read the official notification. Click here to check the he roll numbers of candidates who have qualified the written test of UPSC CAPF (ACs) Exam 2021.

The Online Detailed Application Form will be available on the official website of the UPSC from October 21 to November 3,2021 till 6.00 P. Notably, the candidates will be informed about the date, time and other details of the PST, PET and Medical Standard Test by the ITBP. If the candidates does not receive any call-letter intimating the same, they are advised to contact the ITBP on 011- 24369482/ 011-24369483 or through email at comdtrect@itbp.gov.in. They can also reach the UPSC through letter or fax. Shubham Kumar Tops UPSC CSE in Third Attempt, Says Wasn't Sure About Cracking Exams This Time.

During the Personality test, the candidates will be required to show the original certificates as proof of their age, education, among others. Candidtes are required to carry their photo identity cards such as Aadhaar card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter Id, at the time of PET, PST tests.

