USA's CDC Has Approved $3.6 Million Assistance to Support India’s Response to Coronavirus Epidemic, Says American Embassy in India

New Delhi/Washington, May 12: The United States of America's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday committed USD 3.6 million to assist the Government of India’s response to the coronavirus epidemic. The US Embassy in India stated that this resources will support prevention, preparedness, and response activities in India.

Asian Development Bank Approves $1.5 Billion Loan to India to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed $3.6 million to assist the Government of India's response to the #COVID19 epidemic. These resources will support prevention, preparedness, and response activities in India

Earlier in April, US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, said, "Pleased to announce that the U.S. Government, through @USAID, will provide #India another $3M to combat the spread of #COVID19, bringing our total assistance to $5.9M. This additional funding represents our commitment to building a safer & healthier world."

Pleased to announce that the U.S. Government, through @USAID, will provide #India another $3M to combat the spread of #COVID19, bringing our total assistance to $5.9M. This additional funding represents our commitment to building a safer & healthier world.

Also, Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved USD 1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its fight against coronavirus pandemic. The loan has been sanctioned with a view to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.