Uttar Pradesh: 28-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death by Girlfriend's Family in Sambhal District

Sambhal, June 4: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by the father and brother of his 'girlfriend' after the couple was caught in the girl's house in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said. The incident happened on Monday night.

The victim, Avanish Singh,28, died on Tuesday at a community health centre. In his dying declaration, Avanish said that he had been thrashed by his girlfriend's father and brother and then dumped on the roadside.

The girl's father has been arrested but her brother is on the run, the police said. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Beaten to Death After an Argument With Neighbours in Moradabad.

Avanish's father, Makhan Singh, a resident of Bilari, in Moradabad, told police that his son used to work as a DJ at wedding functions, and had gone to visit his maternal aunt who lives in the Narauli village of the Sambhal district.

The following morning, a villager saw an injured youth lying on the roadside and informed the police.

Circle officer (CO) Bilar, Mahendra Kumar Shukla, said a police team was immediately rushed to the spot and took the grievously injured youth to the nearby community health centre where he died during treatment.

During investigations, police learnt that Avanish had reached Khempal's house on Monday night to meet his girlfriend. The couple was caught and beaten up badly by the girl's father and brother.

The police said the girl was also taken to hospital for medical examination. An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered following a complaint by the victim's father.