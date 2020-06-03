India News | Woman Beaten to Death by Neighbours in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A woman died in Jayantipur area after she was thrashed by her neighbours after an argument broke out between them, which turned into a scuffle among their children, said Police on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was beaten to death by her neighbours.

"There was a clash between two groups who are neighbours after their children got into an argument. The woman was beaten to death by her neighbours," Assistant Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and the action will be taken on the basis of the report," he added.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

