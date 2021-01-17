Banda, January 17: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Banda district, and the police said the accused has been arrested. Circle officer (CO) Nareni, Siyaram said the 23-year-old accused had lured the minor to a secluded spot by offering her Rs 10. He allegedly raped the girl there.

The incident took place on Friday night. When the girl's family went to the house of the accused to complain about the incident, he and his family members threatened to kill them. Rajasthan: Father of Rape Victim Found Hanging from Tree in Alwar, Investigation Underway.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested later on Friday night and three of his family were held for issuing life threats, the Circle Officer said. Meanwhile, the victim, who is in a serious condition, has been admitted to hospital and additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

