Jaipur, June 26: The father of an alleged rape victim was found hanging from a tree in Ramgarh town of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The family of the man claimed that he was murdered and also filed a case against six people. The investigation is underway, said police.

According to the victim's kin, the man was reportedly going through a lot of pressure as the rape accused have been forcing him for a compromise. Family members claim that the accused even called the man on Tuesday and asked him to consider for a compromise and withdraw complaint registered with the police. Iruttu Kadai Halwa Shop Owner Hari Singh Dies by Suicide in Tirunelveli After Finding Himself COVID-19 Positive.

Later on Wednesday, the man's body was found hanging from a tree which is barely 500 metres away from the village. Following this, the kin of the victim registered a compliant against six people. The investigation will now be handled by a DSP-level officer.

Earlier, reports arrived that the man's daughter was allegedly raped by the main accused -- Anish Khan, along with his two friends -- Taufiq and Anjum -- in Ramgarh town. The police have lodged a complaint against the trio, but only the Anish Khan was arrested on June 20. The family members had alleged that police did not take immediate action and due to this, the culprits built pressure on them for a compromise.

