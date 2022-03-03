Jalaun, March 3: Six policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), were suspended in connection with the death of an alleged gambler who had jumped into a drain and drowned after police raided a gambling den in the Sirsa Kalar police station area of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, on a tip-off, the Sirsa Kalar police conducted a raid at a gambling den near Pazuna village. During the raid, Arjun Gupta along with four others, jumped into the drain to escape arrest. While the others managed to swim to safety, Arjun drowned.

As soon as the news spread, hundreds of locals reached the spot and staged a demonstration. Arjun's body was fished out on Tuesday leading to further protests. The family members refused to give the body for post-mortem and demanded strict action against the policemen. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Uncle in Bareilly After Being Lured With Candies.

Senior officials assured them of prompt action and then sent the body for post-mortem. On Wednesday, the family members performed the last rites after SP Jalaun Ravi Kumar ordered the suspension of six policemen including Sirsa Kalar police station SHO Ajay Kumar Singh.

"Five other policemen, who have been suspended are Umesh Yadav, Asad Khan, Vijay Pal Singh, Gopendra Singh and Insaaf Khan," the SP said.

