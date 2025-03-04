Noida, March 4: An eight-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pit dug for the septic tank of an under construction house at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light when the police launched a search after the child's father Rahul filed a missing complaint late on Sunday. Inspector Arvind Kumar, the in-charge of Dadri Police Station, said Rahul lodged a complaint stating that his son Vidhan had left home to play on Sunday evening, but he did not return.

During the investigation on Monday, the police said that the child's body was found in the septic tank pit of an under construction house in the neighbourhood.

The boy could have drowned while playing in the pit filled with water, police said. The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.