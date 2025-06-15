Lucknow, June 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police. The event saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. All of them extended best wishes to the newly appointed constables for a bright future. The high point of the event was handing over of appointment letters to more than 12,000 women constables who secured their employment, reflecting a new wave of enthusiasm across the state.

The newly appointed women constables unanimously appreciated the transparent and merit-based recruitment process of Uttar Pradesh government, describing it as a landmark shift in governance. Lavi Chauhan from Bareilly said: “We have reaped the rewards of our hard work. Honest recruitment efforts like this have only been possible due to the leadership of CM Yogi. Not a single rupee was demanded during process.” Echoing similar sentiments, Izma Bi from Bareilly said: “For the first time, jobs have been awarded purely on the basis of merit.” PM Narendra Modi Made Clear to Pakistan That India’s Blood Is Not Meant to Be Shed: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Preeti, also from Bareilly, proudly shared that she is the first girl in her family to secure a government job, crediting the opportunity to the forward-looking policies of CM Yogi. Niti Yadav from Firozabad and Radha Pal from Bareilly also expressed their happiness, stating that girls are now receiving equal opportunities. They added that the transparent recruitment drive has brought employment opportunities to thousands of households and stands as a testament to the Yogi government's commitment to good governance. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Congress Slams Amit Shah’s ‘Nobody Can Stop Accidents’ Remarks as ‘Insensitive’, Says Should’ve Promised Accountability.

Anurag Sharma from Prayagraj reflected on the past, saying, “Earlier, jobs were reserved for those with money. Today, those who are hardworking and deserving are getting the chance they deserve. This transformation is the result of the fair recruitment policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.” Akhilesh from Amethi shared that he is the first person in his family to secure a government job. “This opportunity has become a reality only because of CM Yogi’s firm stand on clean and transparent recruitment,” he said.

