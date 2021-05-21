Lucknow, May 20: Understanding the problems faced by people of remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Common Service Centers across the state to help them in registering for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWIN app.

These ‘Jan Seva Kendras’ have already started functioning across all the 75 districts of UP. The Yogi Government, under its CSC 3.0 project, has set up these centres to provide the registration facility to the citizens free of cost.

With the availability of this facility at over 93,000 CHCs, people from remote areas who are technically challenged will get their registration done for vaccination without any inconvenience and it will also speed up the work of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state. UP Govt to Provide Compensation and Jobs to Dependents of Deceased Who Died During Poll Duty.

Speaking about the scheme, a UP Government spokesperson said, “We have installed these CSCs to speed up the pace of vaccination process in remote areas of the state. Along with the registrations, we are also planning to provide vaccination at these centres in the near future.”

In order to break the chain of the second wave of coronavirus infection, vaccination campaigns are being conducted in UP on a war footing. For this, registration of citizens on the CoWIN portal (www.cowin.gov.in) is mandatory. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Distribute 5 Kg Free Ration to 3.59 Crore Beneficiaries from Today Under PMGKAY Scheme.

Instructions have been issued in this regard to District Service Providers and Village Level Enterprises. To ensure maximum use of this facility by the citizens, it has also been directed to publicize it widely in remote areas of the districts.