Lucknow, May 20: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has resolved to provide compensation and jobs to the dependents of the deceased during the Election Duty or who got infected with COVID-19 while on duty, leading to their demise later. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high level review meeting and gave instructions to Chief Secretary and ACS Panchayati Raj to co-ordinate with the State Election Commission and request the Commission to amend the said guidelines, in a manner as deemed fit.

It is noteworthy that the State is bound to follow the rules mentioned in the guidelines of the State Election Commission which provide for employment opportunities and compensation to the kin of the deceased. While addressing the issue, the CM said, “Currently, the guidelines of the Election Commission do not cover the impact caused by COVID-19 (being the unforeseeable future, retrospectively) within their ambit. Therefore, to address the current situation, the guidelines need to be amended keeping a sympathetic approach”

“The State Government is more than willing to provide compensation or employment to the family of deceased, as case may be,” informed an official. Uttar Pradesh Govt to Distribute 5 Kg Free Ration to 3.59 Crore Beneficiaries from Today Under PMGKAY Scheme.

Slamming the opposition that has been constantly raising hue and cry over this issue, UP Cabinet Minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said that the opposition should know that the government is and will always be providing compensation to the family of deceased no matter what.

Expressing grief towards the demises of those on duty, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said, “Every life is precious and the state government's condolences are with each deceased employee and their family”

According to the guidelines of the State Election Commission, the government will give compensation and job to one family member of every teacher, Shikshamitra, rozgar sewak, police personnel and every employee who died during election duty or who got infected with COVID-19 during that period leading to their demise later, informed the UP Chief Minister. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow’s Jama Masjid Provides Free Oxygen Cylinders to COVID-19 Patients.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the present circumstances, the report should be obtained from the Election Commission. The amendments proposed should include effective rehabilitation (including employment opportunities) and adequate compensation being provided to the members of the family of the deceased (COVID-19 patient) within a specific time frame.

The state government is ready to provide all the necessary facilities to its employees, especially at a time when they were on election or any other duty. In order to provide proper support to such employees and his family, the Election Commission should be consulted and requested to make necessary recommendations. As per the rules, the Government provide jobs on the basis on regularity. Kin of regular employee gets a regular job.