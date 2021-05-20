In an attempt to help the underprivileged sections of the society during the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh Government will start distributing the free ration from today. The Uttar Pradesh Government to allocate 5 kg free ration to 3.59 crore ration card holders for the next two months.

The relief is being provided under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The Government of Uttar Pradesh will be giving 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice grain to beneficiaries in the state.

The distribution will be done using the e-POS (electronic point of sale) system, which is also utilized by the department of food and civil supply at the wheat procurement centres, to ensure transparency in the state. Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow’s Jama Masjid Provides Free Oxygen Cylinders to COVID-19 Patients.

COVID-19 Protocols To Be Followed

The ration would be distributed at roughly 80,000 ration shops under the supervision of nodal officers with adherence to all Covid safety guidelines. The Government has set up and arranged online tokens for the convenience of the recipients in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. Only 5 beneficiaries would be permitted at a time in each ration shop following social distancing norms.

Earlier, in view of the second wave of coronavirus, the Central Government has announced to give free ration to poor families. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, ration card holders will be able to take 5 kg rice and wheat in the months of May and June. The Government of India will spend over Rs 26,000 Crore on account of the cost of food grains, intrastate transportation, etc. as part of Central assistance to States/UTs.

