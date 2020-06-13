Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Transported 35 Lakh Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown’

News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 04:05 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Transported 35 Lakh Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown’
File image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, June 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state performed a big relief exercise by transporting around 35 lakh migrants back to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown. Yogi also initiated the process for the cash transfer of Rs 1,000 to the accounts of each migrant labourer in the state.

Rs 104.82 crore will be transferred in the accounts of 10 lakh 48 thousand 166 labour families. Earlier, as many as Rs 611 crore were transferred to the accounts of migrant labourers. "Revenue Department and Office of the Relief Commissioner have done a commendable job in this coronavirus pandemic. I think this is the world's biggest relief work. Around 35 lakh migrant labourers and workers were safely sent to their homes," Yogi said during the event. 'Bakwas Bandh Karo': Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at Officials During Coronavirus-Related Meeting, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Replaced (Watch Video).

He said that arrangements were also made to feed around 12 to 15 lakh people every day through community kitchens ever since the lockdown was first imposed. "The largest number of migrant labourers returned to Uttar Pradesh. Over 1,650 Shramik special trains were arranged to bring migrants to the state. and over 12,000 Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses, other private buses were also arranged to send them to their homes," Yogi said.

"Even the Supreme Court, while hearing the matter on migrant workers, also did not comment on the situation in the state most affected with the return of migrant labourers. In a way, it appreciated its efforts. Some other states, however, were taken up by the court," he added.

Yogi also said that quarantine centres, with a total capacity to house and feed 15 lakh people, were also set up for the screening, etc of these returning migrant workers. Later, Adityanath also held a meeting with the officers of COVID-19 management team-11.

Coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown migrant labourer Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
