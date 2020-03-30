'Bakwas Bandh Karo': Yogi Adityanath Lashes Out at Officials During Coronavirus-Related Meeting, Gautam Budh Nagar DM Replaced (Watch Video)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, March 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lost his cool at senior officials during a meeting in Gautam Buddha Nagar district which has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state. "Bakwaas bandh karo apna (stop this nonsense)," visibly furious Yogi Adityanath is seen shouting in a video of the meeting. Gautam Buddha Nagar, of which Noida is a part, has reported 38 cases of coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 30.

"It is because of this nonsense that this is the situation today. Instead of fulfilling your responsibilities, passing the buck," Adityanath can be seen shouting. He was reportedly irked at what he believed was a weak response to the coronavirus threat and the lockdown despite his clear instructions to make proper arrangements for social distancing and quarantine within two weeks. Coronavirus Lockdown Adds to Woes of Uttar Pradesh Farmers, No Farm Machines and Labour Available in Crucial Rabi Harvest Season.

Yogi Adityanath Loses Cool, Shouts at Officials:

UP CM ⁦@myogiadityanath⁩ ‘s ANGRY OUTBURST at Noida meeting..said “ bakwaas band karo apni “ , Noida/Gr Noida has highest number of Covid cases(37) in UP, Apparently DM Noida has asked for 3 months leave after this behaviour from CM.. ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/feOlpNJTag — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) March 30, 2020

Soon after the meeting, District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, BN Singh, wrote a letter seeking three months' leave. The letter, is it said, was leaked to the media by Singh. He was, however, replaced. Singh has been removed and 2007 batch IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj appointed in his place. Suhas LY is also a professional para-badminton player, currently ranked World No. 2 in men's singles.

The Chief Minister was particularly angry over the lapse made by Singh in management of the coronavirus crisis. Sources told news agency IANS that the Chief Minister has now instituted an inquiry against Singh before any action is taken against him.