Lucknow, October 29: Around 24 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad early Sunday morning, officials said.

The official further informed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the blaze. Pune Fire Video: E-Bike Engulfs in Blaze Near DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks Out in Firozabad

#WATCH | Firozabad, UP: Sarvesh Kumar Mishra (SP City) says, "We received the information about an hour ago that a fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area where furniture work is carried out...It was a big fire...The fire is yet to be controlled. The area has been evacuated. There… https://t.co/WH1rUY8O6p pic.twitter.com/JU4UMiROHq — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Sarvesh Kumar Mishra (SP City) said they received the information about an hour ago that a fire broke out in the Kath Bazar area where furniture work is carried out. Telangana Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building Housing Hotel and Clothes Showroom in Hyderabad, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot.

"It was a big fire...The fire is yet to be controlled. The area has been evacuated. There is no information on any casualty yet. Around 24 shops have been gutted in the fire," SP Mishra said.

Upon receiving the word, fire tenders were deployed to the scene and started operations to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, officials said.

More details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)