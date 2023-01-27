Aligarh, January 27: A Muslim teacher at a government primary school in Iglas is now in the eye of storm for refusing to sing the national anthem and offer floral tributes to pictures of Bharat Mata and Goddess Saraswati.

The incident took place in the school during Republic Day celebrations and a video clip of the incident is now going viral on social media. Hasmuddin reportedly said that his religion allows him to bow his head only before Allah and he would not sing paeans to any other entity. Punjab: Government School Teachers Threaten to Burn Effigy of Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla.

In the video clip, other teachers can be seen trying to persuade Hasmuddin to follow the rituals. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Satyendra Singh said that he had been apprised of the video clip and had taken the matter seriously. Uttar Pradesh: Govt School Teacher Shoots Girlfriend's Husband to Death in Lucknow; Arrested.

"I have ordered a probe and will initiate stern action as soon as the report if given to me," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).