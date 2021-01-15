Hapur, January 15: In a shocking incident, two men in Uttar Pradesh cut a birthday cake with a pistol. The incident took place in Hapur district of the state on. Both the men were arrested after the video went viral on social media. In the 20-second video, the crowd gathered at the birthday party, cheered the men for cutting the cake with a pistol. UP: Man Shoots Self While Taking Selfie with Gun in Noida.

First, a man wearing a red sweatshirt draws out the country-made pistol to cut the cake. Meanwhile, moments later, another joined him in cutting the cake. Both the men were arrested by the Hapur police. The video was reportedly shot on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh: Constable Kills Self by Shooting Himself With Service Pistol.

Here is The Viral Video:

Tweet by Hapur Police:

Only in Uttar Pradesh . For cutting a birthday cake with a country made pistol , two men under arrest , says the @hapurpolice . And story slug from colleague in Hapur - तमंचे पे डिस्को तो देखा होगा ,अब तमंचे पर केक देखिए* 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5aWPgfVZw5 — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 15, 2021

The Hapur police tweeted images of both the men. The police also shared an image of the cake being cut with the pistol. The two men have been identified as Shahnawaz and Shakib. According to a report published in NDTV, Shahnawaz was celebrating his birthday, while his friend Shakib also joined him in celebrations. The police also recovered two live bullets from them.

