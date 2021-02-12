Fatehpur Feb 12: A mother and daughter committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Fatehpur district.

The incident took place on Thursday and officials said that both the bodies were severed into pieces after being hit by the train. The police have sent the dismembered bodies for post mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Rajrani, 47, wife of Nanbudh and their daughter Puja, 18.

According to circle officer Anshuman Mishra, "The two reached near Bheet Baba Devasthan West Cabin area and jumped before a speeding goods train. The two sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The deceased were natives of Elai village under the Khaga Kotwali police circle."

The police said no suicide note has been recovered and they were questioning the family members to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

"However, preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, along with her daughter committed suicide, after her husband Nanbudh rejected her proposal of marrying their daughter to a man who used to frequent their place. However, further investigations are on and we await the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of their death," said the police officer.

