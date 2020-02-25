Uttar Pradesh on High Alert After Delhi Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad, Riot Control Mock Drill Conducted in Moradabad

File image of Uttar Pradesh Police (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 25: A high alert has been sounded and security measures have been tightened up across Uttar Pradesh in view of the violence that broke out in the northeast Delhi following clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. As part of precautionary measures, authorities on Tuesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) in Ghaziabad city that shares border with Delhi.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. According to a report, a group of men had attempted to enter Ghaziabad city from Delhi border late on Monday night. However, they were chased away by the police. "Security at border areas has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident," Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told a local news portal. Delhi Violence: Journalists Attacked by Mob While Covering Clashes Between Pro And Anti CAA Groups.

In Moradabad, police conducted a mock riot control drill as a precautionary measure. The Maharashtra government has also sounded a high alert in Mumbai. In last 48 hours, violence in Delhi's North-East district has resulted in 10 deaths, including that of a head constable. Clashes broke out a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader threatened to remove an anti-CAA group protesting near the Maujpur metro station.

"We have increased police presence in all districts on the Delhi-Haryana borders and the anti-CAA protest sites have also been put under the scanner. We are keeping a close vigil on the situation and intelligence agencies have also been asked to give inputs on the developments. We will not allow miscreants to create trouble in UP," a senior police official told news agency IANS. Extra forces have been deployed at the Clock Tower protest site.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked top civil and police officials to remain alert about the situation in the state. In Delhi, Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Nort-East district.