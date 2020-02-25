Delhi Violence: Five More Killed in Clashes Between Pro And Anti CAA Groups, Death Toll Mounts to Nine

Police in violence-hit North East Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 25: Five more people were killed in Delhi on Tuesday as violence continued in parts of North-East district. With these, the death toll in violence now stands at nine. Incidents of clash and stone-pelting between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups were reported for the second day, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a high-level meeting to review the situation.

"Today four persons have been brought dead, yesterday five people lost their lives," Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Hospital, told news agency ANI. According to Dr Rajesh Kalra, Additional Medical Superintendent, 93 injured people were brought to the GTB hospital. "Mostly they are blunt trauma injuries and firearm injuries. One is a petrol victim also," Kalra told news agency IANS.

As tension prevailed, Amit Shah held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties, Delhi Police Commissioner and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Following the meeting, Kejriwal said that discussion with Amit Shah was "positive" and said all political parties have stressed upon restoring peace. Earlier today, he had stressed upon sealing the Delhi borders.