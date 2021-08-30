Lucknow, August 30: A newborn baby was abducted from the newborn ward of a community health centre in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar. Reports inform that the police was alerted about the incident and an investigation was launched. The police was able to spot the kidnappers with the help of CCTV footage. The two accused were arrested by the police on Saturday itself and the 3-day-old baby was rescued. The accused duo has been charged under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway. Goa: Month-Old Baby Kidnapped From Panaji Hospital, Police Launch Manhunt.

According to the report, the two accused, identified as Vijay, a transgender person and Prince, were known to each other for two years and wanted to get married as well as raise a child, as reported by the Times of India. They were caught by the police while trying to flee with the infant at Ganga Canal. The police is however probing whether the duo wanted the child for themselves or wanted to sell it further. They are also investigating to check whether the accused have any accomplice. Mizoram Shocker: Woman Dressed as Hospital Staff Kidnaps 4-Day-Old Baby in Lunglei.

During the investigation that police was informed that an unknown woman had been coming to the facility over past few days. SHO Hariom Singh told the TOI “A tea seller told us that a bearded person in a sari was coming to his stall for the past few day. "Following which the police scanned the CCTV footage and spotted the woman near the newborn ward. The suspect's picture was circulated to trace them down. The duo was finally tracked down on Saturday.

