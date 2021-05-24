Agra, May 24: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old was allegedly gangraped by two people in Shamshabad village of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. One of the accused is reportedly a minor. An FIR was registered in the case, and the accused were arrested by the police. The incident took place on May 21. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

According to a report published in The Times of India, one of the accused’s elder brother even threatened the girl’s family of dire consequences if they tell it anybody about the incident. The girl’s neighbour lured her to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her “jamun”. UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies in Hamirpur, Father Alleges Rape.

The other accused, 22-year-old Sanjay, was also present at the place. Both the accused allegedly raped the minor girl. The rape survivor, in a statement, said that Sanjay’s elder brother Munna threatened to kill her father if he files a police complaint.

The minor girl will now be produced before the juvenile justice board. The FIR was registered in the case against the three accused, including Munna, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have launched an investigation in the case.

