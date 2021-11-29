Meerut, November 29: A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while taking a selfie with a loaded gun. Uvaish Ahmed, 14, was tinkering with a loaded gun and he positioned it at his temple and posed for selfies. The gun went off killing the boy on the spot. The incident took place in the Lisari Gate area on Sunday.

Arvind Chaurasia, circle officer (CO), Kotwali, told reporters: "Suhail, the victim's elder brother, was recently lodged in jail in a theft case and had criminal antecedents. The firearm perhaps belonged to him. Investigations are on to ascertain as to how Uvaish got access to the weapon." Uttarakhand Shocker: Retired Army Personnel Shoots Wife To Death Before Killing Self In Dehradun.

The police said that their investigation revealed that the boy had pulled the trigger accidentally. The boy's father meanwhile said, "My son did not have any enmity and I am in a state of complete shock after this tragic incident."

