Dehradun, November 26: In a shocking incident, a retired Indian Army personnel allegedly killed his wife before ending his life in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Thursday morning. The 58-year-old man shot his wife with his licensed gun and then killed himself with the same gun. He was a retired honorary Captain. The incident took place at Rakhwala village in the Ranipokhri area of the district. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Krishali and his 55-year-old wife Kusum. Krishali shot himself in the head before shooting his wife. According to a report published in The Times of India, a resident who was working in fields heard gunshots at around 9 am on Thursday morning.

As the local resident rushed to the house, he heard the couple's daughter-in-law screaming. As per the report, the retired army personnel had returned to his house after spending the night at his relative's place in Bhogpur. Krishali was running a stationery shop in the village after his retirement. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife’s Lover With The Help of His Father; Arrested.

The police are investigating the reason for the extreme step taken by the Krishali. The deceased has two sons. One of their sons is in the Indian Navy, while the other son works in a private company in Mumbai. One of their daughters-in-law used to live with the couple.

