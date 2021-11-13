Bareilly, November 3: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her two children after an argument with her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Thursday. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Jayanti Devi. The incident took place in the Bhuta area of the district on the night of November 11. After a tiff with her husband, Devi locked herself and her children - two-year-old son, Balkrishna, and five-month-old daughter, Komal. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 45-Year-Old 'Mentally ill' Woman Kills 3-Month Old Grandson In Coimbatore.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman was upset over being asked to leave, and in a fit of anger, she murdered her children by strangulating them. The incident surfaced on Friday when the woman’s husband, Bantu, approached the police and got her arrested. Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Wife's Death, Ex-Army Man Kills Four Children, Dies By Suicide In Belagavi District.

Initially, Bantu did not tell the police that his wife had killed his children. He revealed the truth only after a forensic team went to the crime scene and collected the evidence. “At first, the man didn’t tell us that his wife had killed his children, Balkrishna and Komal. It was only after our forensic team collected evidence and was informed by locals about the quarrel between the couple that Bantu revealed the truth,” ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal told the media house.

The accused has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). During questioning, Devi confessed to her crime. The couple got married almost 12 years ago, and they had their first child nine years after the marriage. Bantu is a labourer.

