Mumbai, January 22: A roadside birthday celebration in Gorakhpur's Singhariya locality turned violent on the night of Tuesday, January 20, leading to the arrest of a woman identified as Anshika Singh. Singh is accused of firing a pistol during a physical altercation, leaving one man injured. Following her detention, Gorakhpur police revealed that the accused was already wanted in connection with a luxury vehicle theft and is allegedly involved in a sophisticated blackmailing racket targeting high-profile individuals.

Conflict at the Birthday Celebration in Gorakhpur

The incident occurred near a model shop under the Cantt police station limits, where Anshika, a resident of Harpur Budhat, was celebrating her birthday with friends. The situation escalated when Vishal Mishra, a manager at a local private hospital, arrived at the scene. Gorakhpur Roadside Birthday Celebration Turns Violent: Woman Fires Pistol During Scuffle, Nursing Home Driver Injured in Singhariya.

According to police, a verbal argument broke out between the two over Mishra's suspicion regarding Anshika's influence on his wife. The confrontation turned physical, during which Anshika allegedly produced a pistol. As bystanders attempted to disarm her, a shot was fired, striking Mishra's associate, Amitabh Nishad, in the abdomen. Nishad was rushed to a nearby medical college, where he remains under treatment.

Anshika Singh Is a Con Artist, Says National Crime Investigation Bureau

देश के समस्त न्यूज चैनलों पर प्रसारित कल गोरखपुर में एक प्रेमिका द्वारा अपने प्रेमी को गोली मारने की खबर पूर्णतः भ्रामक हैं। गोरखपुर में युवक को गोली मारने वाली इस लड़की का नाम अंशिका सिंह है। जो कि युवक की प्रेमिका नहीं एक शातिर ठग है। इसके इंस्टाग्राम पर साढ़े सात लाख के करीब… pic.twitter.com/UVlDYGpWgh — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) January 22, 2026

Allegations of Extortion and Blackmail Against Anshika Singh

During the post-arrest interrogation, deeper criminal allegations surfaced. Vishal Mishra alleged that Anshika and her associate had previously used the threat of a firearm to demand INR 50,000 from him, threatening to implicate him in false legal cases if he failed to pay. Police investigators who scanned Anshika's digital records reported finding videos and call logs that suggest a pattern of "honey-trapping" and blackmailing. Authorities claim she targeted several individuals, including some police personnel, who reportedly paid money to avoid public defamation.

While official written complaints for these specific blackmail cases are still being processed, police described her lifestyle as being funded by these criminal activities. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) said that Anshika is a con artist who has nearly 7,50,000 followers on her Instagram. "Her main modus operandi - is to extort money by threatening people with trapping them in fake cases," the post added. UP Shocker: Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside Gorakhpur Cooperative Inter College Campus.

Prior Criminal Record: The 'Thar' Theft Case

Anshika Singh was already a person of interest for Gorakhpur authorities before the shooting. In October 2025, an FIR was lodged against her for the theft of a Mahindra Thar SUV. Investigations revealed that she and her associates had rented the vehicle in Delhi and subsequently disappeared with it. To evade detection, the group reportedly used multiple fake registration plates. While two of her accomplices were arrested months ago, Anshika had remained absconding until the birthday brawl led to her apprehension by local residents and police.

Current Status of Police Investigation

Gorakhpur Police have seized the pistol used in the incident and collected CCTV footage from the Singhariya locality. Anshika Singh and two of her associates are currently in judicial custody. Authorities have urged any other victims of her alleged extortion schemes to come forward to strengthen the legal case.

