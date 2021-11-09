Delhi, November 9: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly raped, sexually assaulted and locked up inside a hotel room in Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday. Reports inform that the victim has alleged that a man, identified as Ankit Sehrawat, had lured her on pretext of giving a job and then look her to the hotel and raped her. After the alleged crime, he fled the spot. The hotel manager has been arrested while the prime accused is still on run. Delhi Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered, Cremated Without Parents' Consent; 4 Arrested.

According to a report by the Times of India, the police had received a call from a woman on Saturday who told them that he was injured and shared a location on WhatsApp. When the police reached the spot, they discovered that the hotel's entrance was licked with a chain from inside. The woman was reportedly heard crying at the second floor. The police broke the door with a stone and the caller was taken to a hospital by a lady constable. Minor Girl on Way to Uttar Pradesh From Delhi Raped in Bus; Conductor Arrested.

“She shared the hotel’s location on WhatsApp. On reaching the spot, the investigating officer found that the entrance of the hotel was locked with a chain from inside and the caller was heard crying in the balcony of a second-floor room,” an officer was quoted by the TOI as saying. The woman also alleged that the accused tried to strangulate her as well. Based on the woman's statement, the police have filed a case. The hotel manager has been arrested while investigation is underway to nab the main accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2021 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).