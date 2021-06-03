Bareilly, June 3: The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly raped a 16-year-old deaf and mute girl. The sexual assault took place at a village in Bhuta area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on May 31. The accused was identified as one Sarjan alias Nahne. The girl's father lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on June 1 after which police arrested Sarjan. Father Rapes and Kills 8-Year-Old Daughter in UP's Bareilly Over Suspicion of Her Being born From Wife's Alleged Illicit Relationship.

The deaf and mute girl was playing outside her house when Sarjan allegedly dragged her to his place, said a report by TOI. He allegedly locked her inside a room and raped her. After the girl's father registered an FIR at the Bhuta police station, cops acted swiftly and nabbed Sarjan when he was preparing to flee from the village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 5-year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbourhood Shopkeeper in Bareilly District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"An FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape) of IPC along with section 3-4 of the POCSO Act. The survivor's statement has been recorded and she will be presented before the court to record her statement under section 164 CrPC," Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

The survivor's medical examination was also conducted. "She will be given expert counselling. Police have found sufficient evidence and a charge-sheet will be filed soon in the court to ensure speedy trial," ASP Agarwal added. The accused Sarjan is the son of a local homeguard.

