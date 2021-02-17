Bareilly, February 17: In a tragic incident of sexual assault against a minor, a neighbourhood shopkeeper allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The incident took place on Monday. After committing the heinous crime, the man fled from the spot before the police could reach his shop. However, the accused was arrested on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh police. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Boy Rapes Woman, Uploads Video on Social Media.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Nazim. He was trying to leave Bareilly, when cops arrested him. The accused was known to the rape survivor as she often visited his shop alone. According to a report published in The Times of India, on Monday when the girl went to the shop, Nazim allegedly lured her into a room by offering chocolates. He then sexually assaulted her. Uttar Pradesh: Man Held for Raping 16-Year-Old Minor Girl and Filming Act on Mobile Phone.

The family of the girl lodged a complaint by dialling 112 after the girl reached home with blood stains on her clothes. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Nizam. The accused was sent to jail. According to the report, the girl was taken for a medical examination at the district hospital in Bareilly.

