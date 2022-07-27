Bijnor, July 27: Crimes against women continue to rise. A woman’s body was found in a field in UP’s Bijnor on July 19. The police have arrested the brother-in-law for killing the woman.

The incident took place on July 19 when the woman went to the fields to collect fodder. She was brutally killed by her brother-in-law and his 3 friends, reported India Today.

The deceased has been identified as Kumkum. Bihar Shocker: Woman Fakes Her Death, Frames Husband in Murder Over Dowry Case

The main accused, identified as Vishal, told police that he and Kumkum had an illicit affair for about a year. Kumkum’s husband lives in Haridwar due to his job. Gujarat Rape & Murder Case: POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty to Accused for Raping, Killing Minor Girl in Surat

After a few months, Kumkum refused to continue the affair and stopped meeting Vishal.

Vishal couldn’t handle the rejection from his sister-in-law and told his friends about their affair. His friends made a plan with Vishal to convince her to continue their relationship.

The next morning, all the four men followed Kumkum to the fields and tried to rape her. But when the victim started screaming for help, they strangled her to death.

The police have registered a complaint against all the accused under several sections of IPC.

