Patna, July 26: A woman, who was missing for the past one and a half months and allegedly murdered by her husband, was traced and arrested in Bihar's east Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

Her husband, who was in jail after being arrested on charges of murder, will be released soon, a police official said.

Nazneen Khatun eloped with her paramour Fyaz Khan in the first week of June, and they were living in a rented accommodation in Agarwa locality in Motihari city.

On the other hand, her father Shafi Ahmed lodged a complaint of dowry murder against her husband Sheikh Saddam in Sugauli police station after a semi-decomposed body of a woman was found in his native village Nimui, few days after Nazneen went missing.

On the basis of Ahmed's complaint, Sugauli police arrested Saddam.

However, Saddam's family was not satisfied with the police action and alleged foul play but police did not listen to them. Then they started their own investigation and managed to trace Nazneen Khatoon in Motihari city.

"On the basis of information passed by the family members of Saddam, we raided the house in Agarwa locality and arrested Nazneen. We have produced her in the local court and the process of releasing Saddam is being initiated," said an officer of the women police station of Motihari.

"Investigation is currently on to identify the dead body. Nazneen is currently facing the charges of framing her husband in murder case. Her father will be also quizzed in this matter," she added.

The police officer also said that lapses were found in the investigation of the case.

