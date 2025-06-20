Gonda, June 20: A man was allegedly assaulted and had his head forcibly shaved by a group of villagers in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, prompting the police to lodge an FIR against 11 individuals and launch a probe into the matter, officials said on Friday. The video of the act, said to have taken place on Wednesday, was circulated on social media. According to City Kotwali in-charge Vivek Trivedi, the incident took place in a village under the Kotwali Nagar police station limits. SC Youth Beaten, Forcibly Tonsured over Caste-related Rivalry; 3 Held.

The youth, who hails from Emilian Mishra village in the Kotwali Dehat area and works for a private electricity company, was allegedly acquainted with a woman from the village. "Her husband died four years ago, and she lives with her three children. The woman would often ask the youth to help with household chores," Trivedi said. Bangladesh: Man Forcibly Shaves His Wife's Head After Finding Her Hair in Breakfast, Arrested.

On Wednesday, when the young man arrived at her request to collect some items from her parental home, he was surrounded by over a dozen people who brutally assaulted him and forcibly shaved his head, the officer said. The matter came to light on Thursday when villagers saw the video of the incident. Following a written complaint by the youth's family, the police registered an FIR against 11 suspects, including the key accused Mukhtar and Ibrar. Gonda SP Vineet Jaiswal assured that the case is being taken seriously and that police teams have been tasked with arresting the accused.