Faridabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Police have apprehended three people, including two minors, for allegedly beating a youth from a Scheduled Caste community over caste-related rivalry here. The accused also shaved his hair, moustache and eyebrows, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a complaint from Suraj, a resident of Subhash Colony, stating that his cousin, Sahil, was beaten up by some people over caste-related rivalry.

He said that one of the accused, Piyush, had called Suraj saying that he was being called by Thakur. Piyush then took Suraj to a government dispensary where Thakur and two others were already present, police said.

"All of them locked him in a room and beat him with sticks and also cut his hair, moustache and eyebrows. He was also given intoxicants and treated inhumanly", as Suraj said in his complaint to the police.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday, police said.

Three of the four accused were arrested. Further investigation is underway, police added.

