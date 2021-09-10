Meerut, September 10: A woman, who had accused a man of rape and had got him arrested, turned hostile a day later and married him at a 'nikah' ceremony held in the police station. Ram Sanjivan, station house officer (SHO) Lisari gate, told reporters that the woman had levelled allegations of rape against a man and the latter was promptly arrested.

"But when we spoke to the woman and interrogated her, she admitted she had pressed charges under family's pressure after the man refused to marry her. The two were in a relationship," said the SHO. Police officers then spoke to both families who decided to solemnise the marriage as soon as possible. Uttar Pradesh: Former Village Pradhan Murdered by His Son, Grandchildren Over Property Dispute in Moradabad.

"A maulvi was brought to the police station by the families on Wednesday while a lawyer was also present. The 'nikah' ceremony was performed and refreshments were also served to the guests," the SHO said. He said that due procedure was followed in withdrawing the case.

