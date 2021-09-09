Moradabad, September 9: A 75-year-old former village Pradhan was allegedly murdered by his son and grandchildren in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. The ex-village pradhan's son has been identified as Dharampal. He had also poisoned his mother three years ago. The incident took place in Mau village of the district on August 29, and the body was recovered the next day. The ex-village Pradhan was murdered over a property dispute. Dharampal and three others were arrested on Tuesday.

In the autopsy report, it was found out that the former village Pradhan, Gajraj, was strangulated to death. The property dispute dated back to 1994. According to a report published in The Times of India, Dharamapal was angered as his father was selling their ancestral property without his consent. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Testifies Against 'Father' for Murder of Transgender Mother.

The accused was afraid that his father would give it to his sisters. Dharampal confessed his crime during interrogation. Initially, a case was registered based on a complaint by Dharampal against one of his relatives. However, the initial probe found his relative to be innocent. A thorough probe was then initiated. And the autopsy stated the cause of death to be strangulation," reported the media house quoting Moradabad SP Amit Kumar Anand as saying. Noida Shocker: Minor Boys, Out for Walk With Father, Found Murdered; Accused Dad 'Missing'.

The accused's son Aniket and Rajat and nephew Ankit were arrested and were booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier also, Dharampal was booked under section 307 of the IPC after his father lodged a complaint in 1994. However, the accused could not be arrested due to a lack of evidence. In 2018, Dharampal had reportedly mixed in his mother's food and was killed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).