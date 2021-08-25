Agra, August 25: Three-bike-borne men allegedly robbed petrol pump employees of Rs 11 lakh at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Tuesday. The incident took place in broad daylight when a cashier and a salesman working at the Sudhir Filling Station when they were on their way to deposit the money in a bank. They were robbed in the Runakta area of the district. Maharashtra Robbery: Jeweller Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Mumbai's Dahisar.

The incident took place almost 500 metres away from the petrol pump. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused followed the victims and waited for the right opportunity to loot the two men. They stooped the victims when nobody was around and then fired in the air to scare them. Delhi Murder: 3 Minors Kill Man Over Rs 700 During Robbery Attempt, Arrested.

The robbers snatched the bag full of money from the two employees and fled from the spot. After receiving the information, the police swung into action. “We have informed police in the neighbouring districts about the crime and set up check posts at every intersection,” reported the media house quoting SSP Muniraj G as saying.

A case has been registered in the matter. The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab all the three accused.

