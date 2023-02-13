Badaun, February 13: A 30-year-old farmer allegedly ended his life by hanging after his crop was damaged by stray cattle. The incident took place at Madarpur under Zarifnagar police circle. Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Woman Gored to Death by Bull at Kanwara Village in Firozabad, Sixth Incident This Year.

The deceased farmer, Shri Krishna's brother, Kishan Kumar, said, "My brother was upset and worried when his crop was completely ruined. He killed himself due to heavy losses because he had taken a loan for farming." Uttar Pradesh Bull Attack: Farmer Dies After Being Attacked by Stray Bull in Muzaffarnagar.

Vijay Kumar Mishra, SDM (Sahaswan), said, "We are investigating the reason behind the step taken by the farmer. Appropriate action will be taken once the probe is complete." The farmer's body has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited, police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2023 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).