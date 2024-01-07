Varanasi, January 7: The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has started enforcing ‘Sugam Darshan’ strictly in order to stop misuse of the protocol system. All department heads have been asked to inform their guests that now, any person seeking VIP treatment to get darshan through protocol will have to pay Rs 300 per visitor. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Prays for Welfare of People (Watch Video)

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, “Existing arrangements have been made more stringent since January 1 to avoid misuse of the protocol system. Sachin Tendulkar Worshipping at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Video: Watch Former Indian Cricketer Offer Prayers at Varanasi's Famous Lord Shiva Mandir

There is an order of precedence to provide protocol and bypassing this arrangement was not only affecting discipline and causing disturbance but also leading to financial losses to the temple, as even persons who were capable of buying ‘Sugam Darshan’ tickets, were not being charged.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2024 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).