Dehradun, November 17: Twenty Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand's US Nagar. Notably, these PAC personnel had returned from Bihar election duty last week. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the infected personnel are currently undergoing treatment at a Covid Care Hospital in Rudrapur.

A total of 100 PAC personnel were tested for COVID-19, out of which 20 came out to be positive. Five companies of PAC personnel were sent for election duty in Bihar in October. "A company of our battalion was sent to Bihar for election duty in October. When the personnel returned from duty, their samples were collected and sent for Covid-19 testing. Twenty police personnel out of 100 have tested Covid-19 positive," reported the media house quoting Dadan Pal, commandant 31st battalion of PAC in Rudrapur as saying.

According to the report, A company of the 31st battalion PAC returned to Rudrapur after election duty, and samples of its personnel were sent for testing on November 11. All the personnel were quarantined in barracks. Authorities have started contact tracing of the infected personnel. Samples of family members of all those who contracted coronavirus were also taken. Notably, PAC 31st and 46th battalions are based in Rudrapur for years now.

