Chennai, February 12: As many as six people died after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The fire was reported form Virudhunagar region in the southern state. The factory is located in Achangulam area near Sathur. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for rescue operations.

As soon as the blaze was reported, police and fire bridage team rushed to the spot. According to reports, while six people have lost their lives in the fire tragedy, more than 14 people have been injured. The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital, reports said.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE: The death toll in the incident of fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu rises to 6. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

A similar incident was reported from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh where a worker was injured. Reports inform that the blaze broke out in a chemical factory in Dibai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).