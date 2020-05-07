Uttarakhand Govt Terminates Services of Over 400 Doctors For Failing to Report to Work

Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Dehradun, May 7: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday terminated over 400 doctors from the services. The decision was taken after the doctors failed to report to duty till date amid coronavirus pandemic. These doctors were selected by the Public Service Selection Commission. The state government will recruit new doctors in their place. Uttarakhand Govt Launches Cashless Health Card Scheme for Its 15 Lakh Employees.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, The state government had last month given a warning to around 145 doctors for joining their, but it did not get any response from them. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state also appointed over 200 doctors in the second week of March to boost medical facilities for combating the coronavirus outbreak.

“These doctors either did not join or did not complete the probation period. The services of such physicians have been terminated. Now we can recruit new doctors in their place. The state government has recently appointed 401 physicians. An ordinance of 467 posts is also being sent to the Selection Commission,” reported the media house quoting chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh as saying. He further added that 426 doctors were selected during the 2010-2015 period. Uttarakhand: Booze Lovers Brave Hailstorm Outside Liquor Shop in Nainital's Mall Road, Watch Video.

The government had also revived 180 positions. Currently, the state has over 2,000 doctors and around 1,500 paramedical staff to combat coronavirus. In March this year, the Uttarakhand government has also asked the medical students who completed their final year exams to start their internship immediately.

Till now, 61 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. One person also lost his life due to the deadly virus. Thirty-nine people have recovered in the state from coronavirus. The state also urged people to follow lockdown and to practise social distancing.