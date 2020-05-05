Uttarakhand: Booze Lovers Brave Hailstorm Outside Liquor Shop in Nainital's Mall Road, Watch Video

People Brave Hailstorm in Uttarakhand's Nainital (Photo Credits: ANI)

Nainital, May 5: Since the lockdown was imposed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown on March 24, liquor shops were closed across India. As the country entered the third phase of lockdown on May 4, several relaxations were given by the government. This also includes the resumption of alcohol sales by opening liquor or wine stores. Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States as Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos.

While long-queues defying social distancing norms were seen outside liquor stores countrywide. Uttarakhand's Nanital was a step ahead. In a video posted by news agency ANI, booze lovers were seen braving hailstorm to buy liquor. The video was shot at Mall Road in Nainital. Lathicharge Outside Liquor Shop by Delhi Police in Kashmere Gate as Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms; Watch Video.

ANI Tweet:

Uttarakhand: Shoppers brave hailstorm to buy liquor at a shop on Mall Road in Nainital today. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/lvU2K1HT2c — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

The clip shows, some people protecting themselves with umbrellas, while others, who are without protection, are braving the harsh weather. The video has gone viral on social media and has been viewed over seventy thousand times.

Meanwhile, the total novel coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand are 60, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number also includes 39 recovered individuals and a single death.