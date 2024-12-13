In a shocking incident, a Class-11 student allegedly stabbed his English teacher on Thursday, December 12, for confiscating his mobile phone in the classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The teacher, Rajendra Prasad, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district medical college. A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. Based on a complaint lodged by the teacher's family members, a case has been registered against the accused student, and the knife used in the crime has been recovered. Uttar Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth to Stillborn, Family Buries Body Quietly Fearing Public Shame in Bahraich.

Class 11 Student Stabs Teacher for Confiscating Phone

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)