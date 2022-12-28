Patiala, December 28: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old girl died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday. The tragic incident happened near Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab’s Ropar area. The Government Railway Police (GRP) officers reached the spot after receiving the information about the incident.

Cops said that the three-year-old girl identified as Khusi was following her father (Vikas), who was crossing the rail track, however, the minor girl failed to do so. The father did not know his daughter was walking behind him. The police claimed that the driver of the train honked thrice but the child was unable to understand following which a part of speeding vande bharat train hit her resulting in her dying on the spot. Vande Bharat Express Train Stopped at Bharwari Railway Station in UP After Loco Pilot Notices Abnormal Sound From Wheels

TOI quoted GRP assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh as saying that the accident took place at 10am at Delhi Una railway track when the girl tried to cross the tracks. Postmortem of the girl's body has been conducted. Vande Bharat Express Train Successfully Completes Trial Run Between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri Stations in West Bengal (Watch Video)

Incidents of cattle and people being hit by the speeding Vande Bharat has been in the news for some time now. A woman died after being hit by a Vande Bharat Express train near Anand in Gujarat in November 2022. The unfortunate incident happened when the train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

