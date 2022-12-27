The trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Howrah (HWH) and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) was conducted successfully on Monday. The trial run was conducted from platform number 22 at the Howrah railway station. The train departed from Howrah at 05:55 am and reached the New Jalpaiguri railway station at 01:45 pm crossing a distance of 600km. Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Vande Bharat Express Completes Trial Run:

Watch | Glimpse of the successful trial run of the Vande Bharat Express, conducted between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. PM @narendramodi to Flag off Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express on Dec 30@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/2QMXMSi3pR — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)