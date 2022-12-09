Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express Train was on Friday halted at the Bharwari Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The train was halted after the loco pilot heard abnormal sounds coming from the wheels of the train. As per reports from TOI, HS Upadhyay, chief public relation officer said that the staff members checked the wheels after noticing the sounds coming from it and found that a metal was stuck to the wheels, which was removed. The train was checked thoroughly before being allowed to go ahead. Vande Bharat Express Train, Enroute Varanasi From Delhi, Suffers ‘Jammed Wheel’, Passengers Shifted to Shatabdi Express (Watch Video).

Vande Bharat Express Train Stopped at Bharwari Railway Station

#Varanasi bound train number 22436, Vande Bharat Express was halted at Bharwari railways station under Prayagraj division of North Central Railway on Friday after the loco pilot heard some abnormal sound from the wheels of this self-propelled train. — TOI Lucknow News (@TOILucknow) December 9, 2022

