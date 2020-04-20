Vashi Toll Plaza in Navi Mumbai Witnesses Long Queue of Vehicles After NHAI Resumes Toll Collection at National Highways

Vashi Toll Plaza (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 20: Huge queue of vehicles was observed at the Vashi toll plaza in Navi Mumbai on Monday as toll collection resumed at national highways from April 20. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as well as highway developers resumed collection at toll plazas in line with government directives. The Centre had March 25, announced temporary suspension of toll collection following directives by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the toll collection at national highways, the Home Ministry has given relaxations to many essential industries to commence operations from April 20. The tolling operations on national highways were earlier planned to resume from April 15, a day after the end of the first phase of the lockdown. However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the second phase of lockdown, the toll collection was suspended. Lockdown 2.0: Here's What's Open and Shut From April 20 Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Vehicles Line Up at Vashi Toll Plaza on April 20:

Maharashtra: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Vashi toll plaza in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/xeq9WR6pLL — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Earlier in March, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that in view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India." This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he had said.