NHAI Resumes Toll Collection From Today on National Highways Amid Relaxations in COVID-19 Lockdown

Gurugram Toll Plaza (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 20: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has resumed toll collection on national highways from April 20. This comes as India is slowly easing the restrictions from today in order to revive stalled economic activities. The government had on March 25 announced temporarily suspending toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The tolling operations were earlier planned to resume from April 15, a day after the end of the first phase of the lockdown. However, in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown was further extended till May 3.On Sunday, the number of Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 16,000-mark. The total COVID-19 patients were 16,116, and the death toll surged to 519. Meanwhile, 2,301 patients have been cured/discharged across the country. One person has also migrated. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116, Death Toll Jumps to 519.

Here are few visuals from Porur Toll Plaza in Chennai:

Tamil Nadu: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Porur Toll Plaza in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/IawJYH3b1j — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Gurugram Toll Plaza Pictures:

Haryana: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) resumes toll collection on national highways from today. Visuals from Gurugram Toll Plaza. pic.twitter.com/2f40RcWtsT — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

On April 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs released new Lockdown Guidelines for the country listing select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20 only after the coronavirus situation is reviewed in the country. MHA Exempts More Services From COVID-19 Lockdown, Here is a list of Activities Allowed From Today.

As per the notification. non-banking financial institutions and Micro Finance companies can start operations from today. Bamboo, coconut, cocoa, spices, areca nut plantations and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing can also resume operations.