Vegetable Vendor in Delhi's Mehrauli Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Vegetable vendor | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, April 23: In a shocking development, a vegetable hawker in Delhi's Mehrauli has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to news agency ANI tweet, the vendor has stopped setting up his cart after he developed symptoms. South Delhi District Magistrate (DM) BM Mishra said that he was not a part of the shifted mandi that has been set up at DTC Terminal. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,700 With 1,229 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 686.

"Close contacts of the vegetable hawker have been checked and are presently at Terapanth Bhawan. Results are awaited. We are screening all vendors but vigil by everyone will deter someone who is sick and still running such shop or 'thela'. Kindly in this process do not abuse or misbehave with vendors," Mishra said.

ANI Tweet:

According to data from Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has total 2248 COVID-19 cases. Out of the total cases, 724 patients have recovered from the virus, while 103 have died. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally has surged to 21,700 with 1,229 deaths.