India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,700 With 1,229 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 686

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 23: India's coronavirus tally surged to 21,700 on Thursday with 1,229 new cases and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data mentioned that of the total COVID-19 cases, 16,689 are active cases while 686 people have died due to the infection in the country so far. The highest fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (269). The Ministry noted that 4324 patients have been cured and discharged. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Among the affected states, Maharashtra remains the worst state with a total number of positive cases climbing to 5,652. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Rajasthan (1,890) and Tamil Nadu (1,629), according to the Health Ministry data.

COVID-19 State-Wise Numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 148 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0 8 Delhi 2248 724 48 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2407 179 103 11 Haryana 262 140 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 14 Jharkhand 49 8 3 15 Karnataka 443 141 17 16 Kerala 438 324 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1695 148 81 19 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 83 32 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 277 65 16 26 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 28 Telangana 960 197 24 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1509 187 21 32 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21700* 4325 686

"In the last 30 days of lockdown, We have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and increase doubling rate. We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth has been more or less linear, not exponential," said CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman, Empowered Group-2.

Through COVID-19 cases reached 21,700, nearly 20 percent patients have recovered in India. As of now, there are 12 districts in the country that have not reported any new case in the last 28 days. “There are now 78 districts in 23 states/UTs, which have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days,” a health ministry official said.