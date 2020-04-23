India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 21,700 With 1,229 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Due to Coronavirus Jumps to 686

New Delhi, April 23: India's coronavirus tally surged to 21,700 on Thursday with 1,229 new cases and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. According to the data mentioned that of the total COVID-19 cases, 16,689 are active cases while 686 people have died due to the infection in the country so far. The highest fatalities were reported from Maharashtra (269). The Ministry noted that 4324 patients have been cured and discharged. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.
Among the affected states, Maharashtra remains the worst state with a total number of positive cases climbing to 5,652. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Rajasthan (1,890) and Tamil Nadu (1,629), according to the Health Ministry data.
COVID-19 State-Wise Numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|895
|141
|27
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|148
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2248
|724
|48
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2407
|179
|103
|11
|Haryana
|262
|140
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|407
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|49
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|443
|141
|17
|16
|Kerala
|438
|324
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1695
|148
|81
|19
|Maharashtra
|5652
|789
|269
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|83
|32
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1890
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1629
|662
|18
|28
|Telangana
|960
|197
|24
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|46
|23
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1509
|187
|21
|32
|West Bengal
|456
|79
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|21700*
|4325
|686
"In the last 30 days of lockdown, We have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and increase doubling rate. We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth has been more or less linear, not exponential," said CK Mishra, Environment Secretary and Chairman, Empowered Group-2.
Through COVID-19 cases reached 21,700, nearly 20 percent patients have recovered in India. As of now, there are 12 districts in the country that have not reported any new case in the last 28 days. “There are now 78 districts in 23 states/UTs, which have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days,” a health ministry official said.